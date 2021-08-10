Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $307.77 Million

Equities analysts expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to announce sales of $307.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $306.06 million and the highest is $308.90 million. Oxford Industries posted sales of $191.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXM. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

NYSE OXM traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.07. 1,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,313. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,756.80 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -92.82%.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 229.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 12,694 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 13,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

