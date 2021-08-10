Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.25 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

Shares of OXLC opened at $7.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.40. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $7.88.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.0675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%.

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 35,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $895,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 125,158 shares of company stock worth $3,133,917 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

