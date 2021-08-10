PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Increases Dividend to GBX 31.41 Per Share

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) declared a dividend on Monday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 31.41 ($0.41) per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from PageGroup’s previous dividend of $9.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON PAGE opened at GBX 604 ($7.89) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 599.51. PageGroup has a one year low of GBX 351.60 ($4.59) and a one year high of GBX 636 ($8.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75. The firm has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -335.00.

Get PageGroup alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAGE shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded PageGroup to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 545 ($7.12) in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PageGroup to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PageGroup from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.