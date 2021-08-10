Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 159 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PANW opened at $388.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $380.02. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $406.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.59.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,186 shares of company stock valued at $11,232,700 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

