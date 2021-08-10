Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 38,932 LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,932 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of LightInTheBox by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,886,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 338,004 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LightInTheBox by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 174,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 46,711 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LITB opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The company has a market cap of $147.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.56.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $112.05 million for the quarter.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

