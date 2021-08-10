Paloma Partners Management Co Decreases Stake in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the period. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAST opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.09 million, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Carrols Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $389.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

