Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 99.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,428 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 31,406 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 216,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 68,562 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 23,695 shares during the period. 37.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORC stock opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $605.46 million, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.29. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.85%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jonestrading restated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

