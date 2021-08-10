Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $115,000 Investment in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDMX. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $7,357,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,125,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,899,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,920,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,009,000. Institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDMX opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $11.02.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

