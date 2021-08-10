Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mercurity Fintech during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFH opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $13.14.

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc engages in the provision of instant payment network platform. It designs, develops, creates, tests, installs, configures, integrates, and customizes fully operational software using blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Mao Dong Xu on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

