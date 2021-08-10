Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13,261.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEVA. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

