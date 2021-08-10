Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 33,896 VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.06% of VolitionRx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 16.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN VNRX opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. VolitionRx Limited has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $167.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 96.93% and a negative net margin of 52,866.67%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Guy Archibald Innes acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $173,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,484,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $35,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,319.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on August 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

