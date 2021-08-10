Palomar Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Palomar in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. William Blair also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get Palomar alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Shares of PLMR opened at $88.67 on Monday. Palomar has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $121.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.12 and a beta of -0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.90.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.72 million. Palomar had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Palomar by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palomar by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Palomar news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $421,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Britt Morries sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $196,509.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,600 shares of company stock worth $2,228,201. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.