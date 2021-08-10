Pamp Network (PAMP) Trading 24.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Pamp Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Pamp Network has a market capitalization of $8,565.36 and $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00054036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.59 or 0.00852419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00107470 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00041531 BTC.

Pamp Network Profile

PAMP is a coin. It was first traded on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Pamp Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pamp Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

