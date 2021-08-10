Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Papa John’s International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Papa John’s International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

PZZA stock opened at $118.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.37. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $122.59.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 125.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.