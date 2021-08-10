PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Trading 10% Higher

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) shares traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.02 and last traded at $68.02. 2,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 276,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.73 and a beta of 1.88.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. Analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in PAR Technology by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PAR Technology by 8,911.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

