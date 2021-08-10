Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 36.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 156,647 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 14,974 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the second quarter worth $141,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the second quarter worth $1,367,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the second quarter worth $147,000. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Paramount Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.96. 37,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,484. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.37 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $182.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.74 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

