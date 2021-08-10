Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) & Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Critical Review

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) and Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.0% of Paramount Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Paramount Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Paramount Group and Redwood Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Group 3 2 1 0 1.67 Redwood Trust 0 0 6 1 3.14

Paramount Group presently has a consensus target price of $10.38, suggesting a potential upside of 14.51%. Redwood Trust has a consensus target price of $12.93, suggesting a potential upside of 7.29%. Given Paramount Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Paramount Group is more favorable than Redwood Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Paramount Group has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Redwood Trust has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Paramount Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Redwood Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Paramount Group pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Redwood Trust pays out 1,800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Paramount Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Redwood Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Group and Redwood Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Group -5.72% -0.72% -0.38% Redwood Trust 74.95% 13.60% 1.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paramount Group and Redwood Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Group $714.24 million 2.78 -$24.70 million $0.96 9.44 Redwood Trust $572.00 million 2.38 -$581.85 million $0.04 301.25

Paramount Group has higher revenue and earnings than Redwood Trust. Paramount Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Redwood Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Redwood Trust beats Paramount Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington. Paramount Group was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc. is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio. The Business Purpose Lending segment includes the platform that originates and acquires business purpose residential loans. The Third-Party Investments segment consists of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by third parties, investments in Freddie Mac K-Series multifamily loan securitizations and SLST reperforming loan securitizations. The company was founded by George E. Bull III, Douglas B. Hansen and Frederick H. Borden on April 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA.

