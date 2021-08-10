Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PKIUF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Parkland from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Parkland from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

OTCMKTS:PKIUF opened at $30.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.05. Parkland has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $34.90.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

