Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target Raised to C$53.00 at TD Securities

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PKIUF. Desjardins boosted their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Parkland from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Parkland from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Parkland currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

PKIUF stock opened at $30.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.05. Parkland has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $34.90.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

