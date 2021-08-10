Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) PT Raised to C$49.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PKIUF. TD Securities increased their target price on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Desjardins increased their target price on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Parkland from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Parkland presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

OTCMKTS PKIUF opened at $30.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.05. Parkland has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $34.90.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

