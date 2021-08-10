Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Raised to C$47.00 at National Bank Financial

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Parkland currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$49.40.

Parkland stock opened at C$39.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$32.18 and a 52-week high of C$45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.71.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

