Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) had its target price decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on PRTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Party City Holdco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Party City Holdco stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 3.92. Party City Holdco has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 93.52% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $677,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,791.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,228.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth $81,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 533.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 113,473 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at $888,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Party City Holdco by 19.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 31,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

