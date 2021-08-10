Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTON. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 23.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $791,000. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $177,882.72. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $4,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 932,891 shares valued at $104,286,048. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTON. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $116.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.03 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.50 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.56.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

