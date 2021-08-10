Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,808 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for approximately 2.6% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $14,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,466.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.18. 1,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,294. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 1.26. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $48.91.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

