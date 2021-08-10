Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Purchases 12,489 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,489 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 3.7% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $20,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth about $979,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $82.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,153,190. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.49.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

