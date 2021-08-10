Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Purchases New Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Argus assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

NYSE TSM traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,682,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.00. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $75.98 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company has a market cap of $609.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.66 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

