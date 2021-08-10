Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) PT Raised to $340.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its target price increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $335.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. lifted their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.86.

Shares of PEN opened at $263.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,647.71, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 5.68. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $163.49 and a 1 year high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

