Pepe Cash Trading 781% Higher This Week (PEPECASH)

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One Pepe Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0644 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pepe Cash has a market capitalization of $45.23 million and approximately $19,259.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pepe Cash has traded 781% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00045404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.74 or 0.00158022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00147855 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,484.96 or 1.00188418 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002723 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.30 or 0.00787013 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pepe Cash Coin Profile

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Pepe Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepe Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

