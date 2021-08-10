Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Price Reaches $108.53 on Top Exchanges

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $135,679.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be purchased for about $108.53 or 0.00241045 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pepemon Pepeballs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00053730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.51 or 0.00836209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00106826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00041593 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pepemon Pepeballs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepemon Pepeballs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.