Perigon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Cowen increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.47.

LLY opened at $268.53 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $273.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $257.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.76.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,283,621 shares of company stock worth $306,474,518. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.