Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 49,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $3,608,136.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,514,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,604 shares of company stock valued at $37,142,089 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The stock has a market cap of $132.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

