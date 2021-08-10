Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111,150 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 512.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $32.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.14.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

