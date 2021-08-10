Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $5.53 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 49.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,748.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,521.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,765.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Truist lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.