Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,861 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $2,942,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, ACG Wealth increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 142,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.93.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

