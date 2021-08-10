Perrigo (PRGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Perrigo to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Perrigo to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.01. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

