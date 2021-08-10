Peter Bauer Sells 7,500 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $438,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mimecast alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $947,975.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $409,275.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $914,375.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $381,300.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $810,950.00.

Mimecast stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.67. 453,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,458. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.30. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $59.96.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. Mimecast’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 393.4% during the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,233,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after buying an additional 983,600 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth $26,137,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 53.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,976,000 after purchasing an additional 606,886 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth $32,595,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 398.7% during the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 660,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 528,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.