PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.19

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and traded as low as $6.50. PetVivo shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 11,597 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19.

About PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV)

PetVivo Holdings, Inc is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions.

