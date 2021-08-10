PGT Innovations (PGTI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. PGT Innovations has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PGT Innovations to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.47. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $28.11.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $25,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $74,426. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

