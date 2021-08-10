Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PECO. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips Edison & Company Inc currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of PECO opened at $30.08 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $30.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

