Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,162 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $14,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,777,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,950,000 after purchasing an additional 332,263 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,810,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,192,000 after purchasing an additional 281,998 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,592,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,070,000 after acquiring an additional 59,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,538,000 after purchasing an additional 47,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,186,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.39. The stock had a trading volume of 15,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,277. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 1.05. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

