Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s drug technology consists of Anticalin(R) to treat cancer, severe asthma, anemia and other medical conditions. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Freising-Weihenstephan, Germany. “

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of PIRS opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.14. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.73% and a negative net margin of 119.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 29,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 934.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 172,852 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares during the period. 50.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.