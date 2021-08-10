PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of PFL stock opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $13.16.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

