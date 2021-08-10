Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,556 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.8% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 118.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth about $24,732,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 25.8% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,597 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.45.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $80.32 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $91.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.96.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 68.17%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

