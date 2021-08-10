Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR) and Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Critical Contrast

Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR) and Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.9% of Canadian National Railway shares are held by institutional investors. 43.3% of Pioneer Railcorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Canadian National Railway shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pioneer Railcorp and Canadian National Railway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Railcorp N/A N/A N/A Canadian National Railway 28.27% 20.00% 8.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pioneer Railcorp and Canadian National Railway’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Railcorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Canadian National Railway $10.32 billion 7.42 $2.66 billion $3.96 27.28

Canadian National Railway has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Railcorp.

Dividends

Pioneer Railcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Canadian National Railway pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Canadian National Railway pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Canadian National Railway has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Canadian National Railway is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pioneer Railcorp and Canadian National Railway, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Railcorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Canadian National Railway 0 9 12 0 2.57

Canadian National Railway has a consensus price target of $134.36, suggesting a potential upside of 24.39%. Given Canadian National Railway’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian National Railway is more favorable than Pioneer Railcorp.

Summary

Canadian National Railway beats Pioneer Railcorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Railcorp

PIONEER RAILCORP is a railroad holding company with a rail system providing shipping links for customers along its routes and interchanges with six major railroads, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, Conrail, Inc., CSX Transportation, Illinois Central Railroad, Norfolk Southern Railway and Union Pacific Railroad. Additionally, they have interchanges with three smaller railroads, the Kansas City Southern Railway, the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad, and the Twin Cities & Western Railway.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co. engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries. The company was founded on June 6, 1919 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

