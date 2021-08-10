Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Acquires 137 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 2.2% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $228.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.51. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.14 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

