Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Cuts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.5% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Camden National Bank increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 377.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 8,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,721 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.44.

NYSE:NEE opened at $80.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.36. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,151 shares of company stock worth $1,417,136 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

