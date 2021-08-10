Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITOT. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,622,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 830,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,647,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $432,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $259,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $101.50 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $101.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.98.

