Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.3% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $1,719,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $3,354,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,367,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 428,083 shares of company stock valued at $217,728,794. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,764.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,591.86. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

