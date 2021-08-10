Piper Sandler Lowers Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target to $45.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GKOS. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Glaukos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Glaukos from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens cut Glaukos from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Glaukos from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Glaukos presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.86 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at $51,059,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21,881 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 489,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,070,000 after buying an additional 40,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

