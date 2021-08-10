Piscataqua Savings Bank Purchases 547 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renasant Bank increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.1% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 11,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 50,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.2% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 137,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Pfizer stock opened at $45.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $46.03.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

